Largest interdisciplinary research platform in the Greater Bay Area established

2022-07-06

(ECNS) -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University announced on Tuesday that it has established the PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR), the largest interdisciplinary research platform in Hong Kong Special Administration Region and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

It consists of 16 institutes and research centers with more than 400 senior PolyU researchers from all over the world.

The Academy is headed by Chen Qingyan, director of PAIR and Chair Professor of Building Thermal Science in the Department of Building Environment and Energy Engineering of PolyU.

PAIR will promote interdisciplinary research and cooperate with the world's top scholars.

It conducts research on artificial intelligence, carbon neutrality, deep space exploration, smart cities, smart energy, and more.

PolyU said the PAIR aims to make important contributions to the development of an international technology innovation hub in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

