World's only COVID prevention medicine imported to China mainland

2022-07-06 16:22:19 Ecns.cn

(ECNS) -- Evusheld, a medicine preventing COVID-19 infection, has been imported to the Chinese mainland for the first time, according to local customs authorities Tuesday.

The import of the medicine, worth 21.9802 million yuan ($3.28 million), was approved by Boao Airport Customs, a subsidiary of Haikou Customs in South China’s Hainan Province.

The drug is used in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg)

Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone announced Monday that Evusheld was approved in the zone.

"The approval of Evusheld in Hainan marks the pilot access of the world's only drug that can be used for the prevention of COVID-19 infection to mainland China," a director of Boao Lecheng Ruijin Hainan Hospital said.

The zone was established with the approval of the State Council in 2013. It is positioned as the leading area for the construction of Hainan Free Trade Zone (Port) and real-world data application in the Chinese mainland.

