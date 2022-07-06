LINE

Over 8,000 evacuated as Typhoon hits South China

(ECNS) -- Affected by No. 3 Typhoon "Chaba" this year, most areas of Yulin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region suffered from rainstorms, and some areas suffered from mountain torrents, river floods, and other disasters.

Typhoon "Chaba" has affected nearly 100,000 people in Yulin, including more than 8,000 evacuated, and caused direct economic losses of nearly 78 million RMB ($11.6 million).

"Chaba" is the first typhoon that landed in Guangdong in 2022. It is the strongest typhoon since "Rainbow" hit the western part of Guangdong in 2015.

On July 4, many places in Guangxi and Hainan were flooded due to the heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon "Chaba". At present, firefighters have evacuated more than one hundred trapped people, and on-site disaster relief is still underway.

Typhoon "Chaba" landed in Guangdong on July 2. Before and after its landing, it brought heavy rain or torrential rain to Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, and other areas of Southern China.

