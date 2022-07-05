LINE

U.S. mulls plan to train Ukrainian military: U.S. ambassador

The United States is considering the possibility of providing training to the Ukrainian military, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Monday, citing the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"I can't tell the exact number or the plan, but I can say that I talked about it with officials from the Pentagon," Brink said after her visit to Washington.

The United States is working to provide Kiev with more aid designed to strengthen Ukraine's positions on the frontline, the ambassador said.

On June 15, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter that the U.S. government had provided 4.6 billion U.S. dollars worth of defense aid for Kiev amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to the embassy, the United States sent to Ukraine 26,500 Javelin and other anti-armor systems, 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 108 howitzers, and 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets.

On June 23, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said his country received High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States. 

