6 killed in shooting at Independence Day parade in U.S. Illinois

Six people have been confirmed killed in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade Monday morning in Highland Park in the northern suburbs of Chicago, Illinois.

In addition, 31 other were injured and sent to hospitals, with 12 of them in serious condition, city officials said at a news conference. The suspect is described as a white male of 18-20 years old.

A statement posted on the website of the City of Highland Park advised all individuals avoiding the downtown area and sheltering in place, saying the gunman is still at large.

A firearm has been recovered at the scene. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect.

Highland Park is an affluent neighborhood 43 kilometers north of Chicago.