Chinese FM announces 6 measures to benefit Mekong countries

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday announced six measures in the next phase of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) to share with the Mekong countries benefits of cooperation and add momentum to their development.

The measures were unveiled at the seventh LMC Foreign Ministers' Meeting chaired by the Chinese foreign minister.

First is an action plan on LMC agricultural programs, which will roll out 100 agricultural technology promotion projects for the Mekong countries, train 1,000 agricultural bellweathers, and develop 10,000 hectares of demonstration farmland.

Second is a beneficial plan on LMC water resources to strengthen hydrological information sharing, accelerate the development of photovoltaic water pumping irrigation, and provide safety checks for 20 reservoirs and dams, among others, to ensure flood control, food, water supply and ecological security for 70 million people in the river basin.

Third is a cooperation plan on LMC digital economy to set up cloud computing innovation centers, promote digital TV research and development demonstration, develop modern information technology systems, and carry out cooperation of upgrading digital economy skills in the Mekong countries.

Fourth is an LMC space cooperation plan to jointly develop earth observation satellites and carry out cooperation in space breeding. China welcomes cooperation by the five Mekong countries on the International Lunar Research Station, and will provide space science and technology training for the Mekong countries.

Fifth is an LMC talent plan to provide 2,000 academic scholarships and 2,000 training opportunities for the Mekong countries, and build a training base for water resources personnel.

Sixth is an LMC public health cooperation plan to continue providing COVID-19 vaccines based on the needs of the Mekong countries, strengthen cooperation in drug research and development, and jointly build a public health system.

The LMC consists of six countries -- China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. The Lancang River originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in southwestern China. It is called the Mekong River as it flows through the other five countries before emptying into the sea.