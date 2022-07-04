China, Myanmar agree to further build community with shared future

China and Myanmar agreed here on Sunday to work together to further build a community with a shared future.

While meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Myanmar's Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin said his country cherishes the Myanmar-China "Paukphaw" friendship featured with mutual respect and equal treatment.

Myanmar will continue to support China's legitimate stances on the issues concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang and human rights, and is ready to work closely with China to further build a Myanmar-China community with a shared future, he said.

Wang said the China-Myanmar "Paukphaw" friendship, fostered by the older generation of leaders in both countries, has enjoyed broad public support and profound social foundation, stood the test of intricate changes in the international landscape, been unaffected by the changes in respective countries, and remained rock solid.

China values the traditional friendship between the two countries, and will continue to pursue friendly policies towards Myanmar and its people, Wang said.

China will work together with the Myanmar side to further consolidate the four pillars of mutual political trust, mutually beneficial cooperation, people to people bonds, and personnel and cultural exchanges, so as to push for the building of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future to a new high, Wang said.

China supports the Myanmar people in exploring the development path that suits Myanmar's own national conditions, and supports Myanmar in safeguarding its legitimate interests and national dignity in the international arena, he added.

Both sides agreed to speed up the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), implement well the cross-border power grids agreement, guarantee the operation of China-Myanmar oil and gas pipelines, explore the "CMEC plus" cooperation at a proper time, and elevate the level of bilateral trade and commercial cooperation.

China is ready to import more quality agricultural products from Myanmar, expand bilateral financial cooperation, and launch poverty reduction demonstration projects in Myanmar, Wang said.

For his part, U Wunna Maung Lwin said Myanmar is committed to implementing a five-point roadmap laid out by the State Administration Council and a five-point consensus reached by the ASEAN leaders last year, and pushing forward the process of democratic transition.

Wang said that as Myanmar's largest neighboring country, China expects Myanmar to achieve political and social stability, improvement of people's livelihood and national development and revitalization.

China also hopes Myanmar could realize political reconciliation and lasting peace and stability through consultations within the constitutional and legal framework, he added.

Both sides exchanged views on the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC). Wang said that Myanmar, where the mechanism was first initiated, has actively participated in and greatly benefited from the cooperation, and China stands ready to boost coordination with Myanmar, promote quality improvement and upgrading of the LMC, and build a closer Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future.

He pointed out that it is necessary to synergize the LMC with the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI) proposed by China.

U Wunna Maung Lwin said the GDI and the GSI will play a significant role in safeguarding world peace, upholding multilateralism and promoting common development. Myanmar spoke highly of the initiatives and is willing to actively participate in them.

The two sides also discussed the China-ASEAN cooperation. Wang said the Chinese side appreciated Myanmar's important and active role as the country coordinator for China-ASEAN relations, and looks forward to working with ASEAN to build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home together.

China firmly supports the ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture, and is ready to work with ASEAN to steer East Asia cooperation in the right direction, he said.

The two sides held talks on the sidelines of the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Myanmar.

Also on Sunday, Wang attended the reopening ceremony of the refurbished Zhou Enlai Pavilion, which was named after former Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai who made a donation to the famous Shwezigon Pagoda in Bagan during his visit to the cultural heritage site in 1961.

The pavilion, built partly with the donation beside the Shwezigon Pagoda, stands as a symbol of China-Myanmar "Paukphaw" ties.