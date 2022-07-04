LINE

China sweeps 13 diving golds at FINA World Championships

China completed a clean sweep of 13 diving gold medals at the FINA World Championships after Yang Jian defended the men's 10m platform title in a roller-coaster final here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old came back from two poor dives in the second and third rounds, after which he ranked seventh, to deliver three excellent dives to hit a title-winning 515.55 points.

Fellow Chinese Yang Hao finished with a bronze with 485.45 points, while Japanese diver Rikuto Tamai took a silver with a 2.55-point advantage over Hao.

