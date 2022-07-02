China's electronic information manufacturing sector posts steady growth

China's electronic information manufacturing sector maintained steady growth in the first five months of 2022, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The value-added output of electronic information manufacturers with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars) expanded 9.9 percent year on year during the period.

The growth rate was 6.6 percentage points higher than the overall increase of value-added industrial output registered in the same period, the ministry said.

The output of mobile phones fell 1.7 percent year on year to 609 million units from January to May, including 470 million units of smartphones.

Data also showed that the electronic information manufacturing sector raked in 5.66 trillion yuan of revenue in the first five months, up 7.4 percent year on year. Profits of the sector totaled 257.8 billion yuan, up 0.2 percent year on year.