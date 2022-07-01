Xi stresses creating more opportunities for Hong Kong young people to grow and shine

President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed more efforts in helping young people in Hong Kong overcome difficulties and creating more opportunities for them to grow and shine.

Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Xi urges efforts to help Hong Kong young people gain a keen appreciation of the underlying trend in both the country and the world, and heighten their sense of national pride.

He also stressed the need to help Hong Kong young people overcome difficulties in education, employment, business start-up, and home-buying, and create more opportunities for them.

"When the young people thrive, Hong Kong thrives. When the young people grow, Hong Kong grows. When there is a future for the young people, there is a future for Hong Kong," Xi said.