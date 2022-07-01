Xi hopes Hong Kong people will jointly uphold harmony, stability

President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed the hope that all Hong Kong people jointly uphold harmony and stability in pursuit of a better life.

Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Having gone through ups and downs, people have learned the hard way that Hong Kong must not be destabilized and cannot afford any chaos. There is extensive consensus that no time should be lost in Hong Kong's development and that all interference should be removed so that Hong Kong can stay focused on development, Xi said.

The president urged Hong Kong compatriots to vigorously promote the mainstream values that are centered on love of the motherland and love of Hong Kong and consistent with "one country, two systems."

The Hong Kong compatriots should carry forward the fine tradition of inclusiveness, solidarity, common ground without uniformity, perseverance and a can-do spirit, and work together to create a better life, Xi said.