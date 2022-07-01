Xi expects HKSAR gov't to take more effective steps to address difficulties in people's lives

President Xi Jinping Friday said he expects the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to take more effective steps to address difficulties in people's lives.

The government should live up to people's expectations and give top priority to meeting the aspirations of the whole community, especially ordinary people, Xi said at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR.

Xi called for greater resolve and more effective steps to address existing problems so that more fruits of development will reach all people in Hong Kong in a more equitable way.