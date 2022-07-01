LINE

Central gov't fully supports HK in maintaining its unique status: Xi

President Xi Jinping on Friday said the central government fully supports Hong Kong in maintaining its unique status on a long-term basis.

Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"Hong Kong's fundamental interests are consistent with the fundamental interests of the country, and the heart of the central government and the heart of our Hong Kong compatriots always beat together," Xi said.

The central government fully supports Hong Kong in consolidating its role as an international financial, shipping and trade center, in maintaining its free, open and sound business environment, in retaining its common law system, and in expanding smooth and convenient linkages with the rest of the world, Xi said.

