LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Next five years crucial for Hong Kong to break new ground: Xi

2022-07-01 11:42:19Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to The Motherland

The next five years will be crucial for Hong Kong to break new ground and launch a new take-off, President Xi Jinping said here on Friday.

Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Hong Kong is in a new stage of transitioning from chaos to order and to greater prosperity, Xi said.

Hong Kong faces both opportunities and challenges, but there are more opportunities than challenges, Xi said. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]