Xi stresses implementation of 'patriots administering Hong Kong' principle

2022-07-01 11:36:40Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to The Motherland

President Xi Jinping emphasized on Friday the implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

To keep the power to administer the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region firmly in the hands of patriots is essential for safeguarding the long-term stability and security of Hong Kong, Xi said at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"At no time should this principle be allowed to be compromised," Xi said.

Protecting the power to administer is protecting Hong Kong's prosperity and stability as well as the interests of the over 7 million Hong Kong residents, Xi added. 

