LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi stresses importance of ensuring central authorities' overall jurisdiction, high degree of autonomy in SAR

2022-07-01 11:36:40Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to The Motherland

It is imperative to ensure both overall jurisdiction by the central authorities and a high degree of autonomy in the special administrative region (SAR), Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Friday.

The central authorities exercise overall jurisdiction over the SAR, which constitutes the source of a high degree of autonomy in the SAR; at the same time, the central authorities fully respect and firmly safeguard the high degree of autonomy enjoyed by the SAR as enshrined in law, Xi said at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong SAR.

"Enforcing the central authorities' overall jurisdiction and upholding the SAR's high degree of autonomy are integral aspects of the same policy, and only by ensuring both can we run the SAR truly well," Xi said. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]