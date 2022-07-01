LINE

Hong Kong overcomes challenges, makes steady progress since return to motherland: Xi

Hong Kong has overcome various difficulties and challenges and forged ahead with steady steps since its return to the motherland, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Over the past 25 years, Hong Kong has enjoyed robust economic growth and maintained its status as a global financial, shipping and trade center, Xi said at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Hong Kong has fostered a rapidly-growing innovation and technology sector and built a world-class business environment, Xi said.

Moreover, Hong Kong's pre-existing laws have been preserved and developed, and its society has remained stable as a whole, Xi said. 

