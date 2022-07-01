LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi hails Hong Kong's irreplaceable contribution to motherland's economic miracle

2022-07-01 11:14:29Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to The Motherland

Since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has made an irreplaceable contribution to the miracle of long-term, steady and fast economic development of the motherland, President Xi Jinping said here Friday.

Hong Kong has become an integral part of the country's overall development and actively aligned with national development strategies, Xi said at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It has continued to maintain the strengths of being highly free and open and compatible with international rules, Xi said.

Hong Kong has played an important role in advancing the new paradigm of China's opening-up on a larger scale, across more areas and in greater depth, Xi said. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]