Hong Kong enjoys true democracy after return to motherland: Xi

2022-07-01
Hong Kong has enjoyed true democracy since its return to the motherland, President Xi Jinping said here on Friday.

Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The democratic system of the HKSAR, which conforms to the "one country, two systems" policy and Hong Kong's constitutional status, is conducive to safeguarding the democratic rights of Hong Kong residents and maintaining prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, said Xi.

