China releases information on new lunar samples

China has released the information on the fourth batch of lunar samples brought back by the country's Chang'e-5 mission, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said on Monday.

Public users can log on to the website of China's Lunar and Deep Space Exploration (www.clep.org.cn) to view information related to the new samples and submit applications for research.

The Chang'e-5 probe returned to Earth on Dec. 17, 2020, retrieving a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the moon's surface.