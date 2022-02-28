China's stock market may show greater resilience: CIO of UBS

(ECNS) -- The Chief Investment Office (CIO) said Monday that China's stock market, compared to others around the globe, is more likely to show greater resilience against the backdrop of the serious geopolitical situation in eastern Europe and accelerating global inflation.

CIO holds that China's moderately easy monetary policy supports its economic recovery since the People's Bank of China lowered interest rate and several key ratios last December.

In addition, China's stock market has been underestimated since China Concept Stock weakened at the beginning of 2022, CIO added. And based on market momentum analysis, the potential of market recovery has been indicated.

CIO also noted that as one of the most oversold markets in Asia, China has been improving its risk appetite. Investors can pay attention to areas including durable consumer goods and services in China's market as pandemic restrictions are lifted and monetary policy loosened, CIO suggested.