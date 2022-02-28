LINE

Int'l ceramic fair kicks off in China's 'Porcelain Capital'

(ECNS) -- The 2021 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair opened on Monday in Jingdezhen, known as the "Porcelain Capital" in China's Jiangxi Province.

The fair, hosted both on-and offline, presented 206 pieces of ceramics out of 2,360 accepted around the world after four rounds of selection.

All 206 ceramics on display reflect the innovative achievements of modern ceramics over the past few years, including the adoption of new materials and techniques, aesthetic interpretation, and cultural background.

Ceramics are on display during the 2021 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yunhan)

During the fair, Jingdezhen Ceramic Institute, together with Alfred Ceramic Art Museum and the International Academy of Ceramics will discuss the future development of modern ceramics education by initiating International Ceramics Education Alliance along the "Belt and Road" route.

China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair has been held annually since 2004 and has become a major platform to showcase the world's finest porcelain while drawing enterprises from around the world. 

