Hong Kong-Macao office chief vows to strengthen support for HK

Residents line up at a nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, on Feb 18, 2022. (Photo/Xinhua)

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, on Sunday pledged that the central government will continue strengthening its full-range support for Hong Kong, as the city's anti-pandemic fight has entered the most strenuous and critical stage.

Officiating at the sixth anti-pandemic coordination meeting in Beijing online, Xia called on all mainland task forces to speed up the construction of makeshift hospitals and temporary hospitals as soon as possible, and make every effort to ensure a steady supply of medical resources and daily necessities to Hong Kong.

On Monday, a third group of mainland medical experts was arriving in Hong Kong to offer assistance. A makeshift hospital in Tsing Yi - the first among nine temporary community isolation and treatment facilities to be built with the help of the mainland - will also be completed.

Xia appealed to mainland departments to fully support the SAR government in fulfilling its main responsibilities, and unite the Hong Kong community to fight the pandemic.

Since Feb 17, six coordination meetings have been held to examine the assistance work in Hong Kong's anti-pandemic fight.