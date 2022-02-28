LINE

Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi

2022-02-28 14:01:40Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download
Special: 2022 Two Sessions

Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The officials are members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

After reading through their work reports, Xi urged them to take historical initiative and greet the convocation of the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress with concrete action.

