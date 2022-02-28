China welcomes semiconductor companies

A staff member works on the production line of a semiconductor manufacturer in Binzhou, Shandong province. (China Daily/Chu Baorui)

China welcomes global semiconductor companies to invest in the nation and carry out cooperation with local companies, and jointly contribute to the stabilization of the global integrated circuit supply chain, the nation's top industry regulator said on Monday.

Tian Yulong, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said, "We will continue providing good policies and market environment for domestic and foreign integrated circuit companies, treat all market players equally, as well as give equal treatment to domestic and foreign investment in accordance with the laws."

According to Tian, more efforts will be made to strengthen the protection of intellectual properties and jointly promote the innovative development of the integrated circuit industry.

The ministry forecast that the shortage of auto chips has gradually been eased, and it predicted the situation will further improve this year, considering that the world's major chip companies have beefed up production, and the supply capacity of domestic chip companies is also growing.

More efforts will be made to encourage automakers and components companies to optimize the layout of supply chains, rationally schedule production, improve the efficiency of resource allocation, and minimize the impact of chip shortages, the ministry added.