China's textile sector sees strong growth in 2021

2022-02-26

China's textile industry posted robust expansion last year, with both revenue and profits logging double-digit growth, official data showed.

The profits of textile firms with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.16 million U.S. dollars) hit 267.7 billion yuan in 2021, surging 25.4 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The operating revenue of these firms totaled 5.17 trillion yuan, expanding 12.3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

According to the MIIT data, China's garment exports hit a record high at 315.5 billion U.S. dollars last year, up 8.4 percent year on year. 

