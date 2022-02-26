China says EU should urge Lithuania to return to one-China principle

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said the European Union (EU) should urge Lithuania to return to the right track of the one-China principle as soon as possible.

He made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

Wang said that Lithuania's Taiwan-related issue is not an issue between China and Europe, but one that's between China and Lithuania. It is also not a trade issue, he said, but a political one.

He termed China-EU cooperation as the mainstream and said competition and confrontation are undesirable.

He added that China and the EU need to step up communication, enhance trust and dispel misgivings, and make joint preparations for this year's China-EU leaders' meeting in a bid to promote steady and sustainable development of China-EU relations.