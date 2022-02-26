China's listed companies see strong growth in 2021

Listed enterprises in China registered robust growth in market value and profits last year, the latest data showed.

As of the end of 2021, a total of 4,615 firms were listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, including over 70 percent of the top 500 Chinese enterprises, according to data from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The total market value of these firms ranked second globally, reaching 91.6 trillion yuan (about 14.46 trillion U.S. dollars), the commission said.

In 2021, the profit attributable to shareholders hit a record-high 1.67 trillion yuan, up 17 percent year on year.