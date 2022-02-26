Chinese FM holds phone talks with top EU diplomat

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, the European Union (EU)'s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

During their phone talks, Wang said that China has always taken a positive attitude to advancing China-EU relations, and that China-EU cooperation is the mainstream while competition and confrontation are not desirable.

The two sides should step up communication, enhance trust and dispel misgivings, and make joint preparations for this year's China-EU leaders' meeting in a bid to promote steady and sustainable development of China-EU relations, said Wang.

All countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected, he said, noting that Lithuania's blatant attempt to create "one China, one Taiwan" has strained China-Lithuania relations.

The Chinese foreign minister said that Lithuania's stance on the Taiwan question is not an issue between China and the EU, but one between China and Lithuania, not a trade issue but a political one.

China always keeps the door open for dialogue with Lithuania, said Wang, mentioning that the issue can be easily solved and thus bilateral relations can return to normal, as long as Lithuania corrects its mistakes, refrains from undermining the one-China principle in the international community, and abandons the act of creating "one China, one Taiwan."

The EU should prevent the issue from being amplified and complicated, and prevent China-Lithuania dispute from hijacking China-EU relations, Wang said, adding that the EU side should urge Lithuania to come back onto the right track of upholding the one-China principle as soon as possible.

For his part, Borrell said it is very important for the EU and China to strengthen exchanges and mutual trust, and the EU stands ready to work with China to prepare for this year's China-EU leaders' meeting.

Both sides should be committed to resolving difficulties through dialogue and managing differences in a responsible manner, said Borrell.

The one-China principle is the common policy of the EU and the cornerstone of its China policy, the top EU diplomat said, adding that the EU will work hard to ensure this right direction.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine issue.