Chinese mainland reports 82 new local COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 82 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The commission's daily report showed that 30 of the new local infections were reported in Inner Mongolia and 18 were reported in Liaoning. Guangdong reported eight cases, Sichuan and Yunnan each reported five. Guangxi reported four and Shanxi three. Also, Beijing, Jiangsu and Hubei each reported two, while Tianjin, Heilongjiang and Shandong each reported one.

A total of 142 imported COVID-19 cases were reported in 12 provincial-level regions on Thursday, said the commission.

Seven new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.