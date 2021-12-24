Chinese premier stresses importance of maintaining stability of migrant workers' jobs

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday said that the jobs of migrant workers should be kept stable, and the employment prospects of migrant workers should be expanded, ensuring their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law while permitting no defaults on their wages.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the comments while instructing a teleconference on eradicating wage defaults of rural migrant workers.

Dealing with the issues of rural migrant workers well and ensuring they receive their wage payments on time are matters that concern the livelihoods of China's many migrant worker families and the country's social stability, Li said.

He underlined the importance of supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as individual businesses in navigating the challenges and expanding the employment channels of migrant workers.

The country will promote equal access to basic public services at the county level and roll out more effective measures to resolve the prominent issues concerning the payment arrears of migrant workers, according to Li.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attended the teleconference.

Hu highlighted the need to consolidate the results of efforts to eradicate wage defaults and step up work in construction and other key sectors.

The meeting also commended groups and individuals around the country who have made great contributions to eliminating wage defaults among migrant workers.