Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao to host China's 15th National Games

2021-08-27 Xinhua

Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will host China's 15th National Games in 2025, according to a letter released by the State Council on Thursday.

It will be the first time for Hong Kong and Macao to host the Games, while Guangdong has been the host twice in 1987 and 2001.

The governments of Guangdong province, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR "shall follow the principles of simple, safe and splendid, take full advantage of the existing facilities, carry out strict budget management, and spare no efforts to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic for the success of the 15th National Games," the letter said.

