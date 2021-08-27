LINE

Seeking 'Taiwan independence' leads to dead end: spokesperson

2021-08-27 08:35:15Xinhua

A Chinese military spokesperson Thursday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority that seeking "independence" by military means will lead to a dead end.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has maintained a state of high alert at all times and has been ready to smash any "Taiwan independence" plots by the separatist forces, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

No one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong will, determination, and ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Tan noted.

