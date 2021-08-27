Head of U.S. Central Command says 12 U.S. service members killed, 15 wounded in Kabul attack

The head of U.S. Central Command confirmed Thursday that 12 U.S. service members were killed in an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan earlier in the day, while another 15 were wounded.

Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, told reporters during a press conference at the Defense Department that two bomb attacks happened in the morning in the Afghan capital, one at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport, which was followed by another one at the adjacent Baron Hotel.

"At this time, we know that 12 U.S. service members have been killed in the attack, and 15 more service members have been injured," said McKenzie.

McKenzie said the attack at the Abbey Gate involved a suicide bomber and was followed "by a number of ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces." He said details about the Baron Hotel attack were not immediately available.

"We are working very hard right now to determine attribution, to determine who is associated with this cowardly attack and we're prepared to take action against them," the commander said.