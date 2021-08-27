Misinformation another risk factor allowing COVID-19 to thrive: WHO official

A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official has said that misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines has become another risk factor that is "really allowing the virus to thrive."

Speaking during a live Q&A on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said that misinformation is keeping people from getting the shots, driving an increase in cases around the world.

"In the last four weeks or so, the amount of misinformation that is out there seems to be getting worse, and I think that's really confusing for the general public," she said.