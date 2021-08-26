Universal Beijing Resort turned into new traffic hub in Beijing

Transport facilities supporting the upcoming Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) were put into operation on Thursday, turning the theme park area into a new traffic hub in southeast Beijing.

According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, all metro stations, bus lines and expressway exits were in use on Thursday to cope with traffic demands while the UBR conducts internal pressure tests and trial runs.

The UBR announced Tuesday that it would officially start a trial opening for invite-only guests on Sept. 1 with comprehensive COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

According to the UBR, attractions, shows, facilities and services will be gradually opened for invite-only guests during the trial opening, and improvements will be made based on the feedback.

The theme park boasts Beijing's first landscape-style metro station, which is linked with Beijing's suburban metro line Batong and Metro Line 7. The station has six entrances. Decorated in sci-fi style, the interior landscape design harmonizes with the resort landscape.

The theme park is also conveniently connected to the Beijing-Harbin Expressway and Beijing's Sixth Ring Road.

The UBR is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia, and the first in China. It is so far the largest in scale worldwide, covering 4 square km.