China-U.S. trade in goods jumps 40%

During the first seven months of this year, foreign trade between China and the United States rose 40 percent year-on-year, Gao Feng, spokesman of China's Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday. As per data, imports from the United States rose 50.4 percent, while exports increased 36.9 percent year-on-year.

Data showed there is high-level of complementarity in the two countries' economy, Gao said, adding that economic and trade cooperation between the two sides accord with the interests of the two nations.

China and the United States have maintained normal communication in the fields of economics and trade, Gao added.