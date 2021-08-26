China's Xinjiang sees foreign trade jump in Jan-July

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recorded 83.67 billion yuan (about 12.92 billion U.S. dollars) in foreign trade in the first seven months of this year, up 14 percent year on year, local customs has said.

From January to July, Xinjiang's export volume witnessed robust year-on-year growth of 33.2 percent, reaching 64.87 billion yuan, the customs said.

Since March 2021, Xinjiang's foreign trade volume has achieved month-on-month growth for five consecutive months, and in July, it hit a new monthly high for 2021.

In the period, the region's trade volumes with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and the countries along the Belt and Road respectively increased by 13.2 percent, 98.2 percent, 27.8 percent and 19.6 percent.

Xinjiang also saw its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and European Union grow by 9.5 percent and 76.7 percent year on year, respectively.