China's Nanjing airport reopens after month-long closure over COVID-19

2021-08-26
Nanjing Lukou International Airport, in east China's Jiangsu Province, reopened on Thursday morning after a closure of nearly one month.

Flight MU2923 from the airport to the city of Qingdao, Shandong Province, took off at around 10:16 a.m. Thursday, making it the first passenger plane that resumed operation after a COVID-19 resurgence at the airport.

Local authorities have canceled all flights at the airport since the end of July.

A new cluster of infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few cleaners at the Nanjing airport tested positive during routine testing.

Nanjing cleared all medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Aug. 19. 

