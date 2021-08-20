New potential astronomical observation site identified on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Chinese scientists have found that the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau could be suitable for installing next-generation large astronomical telescopes, according to a new study published in the journal Nature.

There are only a few high-quality astronomical sites on Earth that are suitable for building and operating next-generation telescope facilities. So far, all identified sites are located in the Western Hemisphere.

Scientists from the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences spent three years investigating and evaluating the Lenghu site, which is situated at a summit on Saishiteng Mountain near the town of Lenghu in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

They found an area with a relatively low altitude, dry climate and clear skies both during the day and night.

Though further tests are needed to move forward with the site, the scientists consider the study promising progress in the search for suitable locations for large telescopes.