Chinese envoy calls for efforts to continue to fight terrorism in Afghanistan

A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for efforts to continue to fight terrorism in Afghanistan so as to prevent it from again becoming a paradise for terrorists.

For 20 years since the war on terror in Afghanistan started, the threat of terrorism has not been eliminated. Instead, the number of terrorist organizations in the country has increased from single-digit to more than 20 with close to 10,000 foreign terrorists in the country, said Dai Bing, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Security Council committee monitoring teams have issued reports repeatedly this year, pointing out that terrorist organizations, such as the Islamic State, al-Qaida, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, and the Pakistani Taliban, have multiplied and gathered in Afghanistan, he told the Security Council.

The current situation in Afghanistan has undergone major changes, and terrorist organizations are likely to take advantage of this chaos, warned Dai.

"Afghanistan must never become a paradise for terrorists again. We hope the Taliban will completely cut off ties with all terrorist organizations. All countries should cooperate with each other in combating all sorts of terrorism in accordance with international law and Security Council resolutions so as to bring a hope of peace to Afghanistan," he said.