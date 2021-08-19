All Shanghai metro stations to be equipped with AEDs by year end

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) will be available at all metro stations in Shanghai by the end of this year, Shanghai Metro has announced.

The first AED was installed on the Shanghai metro network in 2015. At present, 21 stations on 11 metro lines have a total of 74 AEDs, and it is estimated that the total will exceed 500 by the end of this year.

Shanghai Metro has said it plans to introduce AEDs across the metro network to improve its quality of service for passengers. It will also provide AED training for staff at all metro stations, and encourage them to participate in emergency rescues.

AEDs are medical devices used to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. According to statistics from the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases, approximately 550,000 people die of sudden cardiac arrest in China each year, and an approximate average of 1,500 people die of cardiac arrest every day.

The correct and timely use of AEDs and cardiopulmonary resuscitation can reduce damage and improve the effectiveness of pre-hospital first aid.