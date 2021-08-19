China willing to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Arab states: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the fifth China-Arab States Expo that opened Thursday in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, saying China is willing to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Arab states.

Noting the traditional friendship between the peoples of China and Arab states has become stronger over time, Xi said in the letter that China and Arab states have in recent years continued to strengthen strategic coordination and synergy of actions, and the joint construction of the Belt and Road has achieved fruitful results.

China remains the largest trading partner of Arab countries. In the face of COVID-19, China and Arab countries have joined hands to fight the pandemic, setting an example of helping each other and overcoming difficulties together, Xi said.

He said China is ready to work with Arab states to seek cooperation and development, promote peaceful development, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, elevate China-Arab strategic partnership to a higher level, and jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future for the new era.

The expo opened on Thursday in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia.