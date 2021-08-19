No one has right to point fingers at China on Tibetan affairs: top political advisor

No one has the right to point fingers at China when it comes to Tibetan affairs, the country's top political advisor Wang Yang said Thursday.

Any attempt or maneuver designed to separate Tibet from China is doomed to fail, said Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

He made the remarks when addressing a grand gathering in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet.