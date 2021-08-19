Hong Kong police arrest 4 college students for advocating terrorism

Hong Kong police arrested four college students for advocating terrorism on Wednesday.

The arrestees, all members of the students' union of the University of Hong Kong, were suspected of breaching Article 27 of the national security law in Hong Kong and remained in custody, senior superintendent Li Kwai-wah of the police force's national security department said.

The suspects, aged from 18 to 20, were involved in a students' union meeting last month that mourned and praised a man who stabbed a police officer before killing himself at Causeway Bay.

According to local media, those under arrest included the students' union's former president Charles Kwok Wing-ho and union council chairman Kinson Cheung King-sang.

Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law and every one needs to take responsibility for their actions, said John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

Lee stressed that law enforcement authorities must act in accordance with the law to deal with violations of laws, including the national security law in Hong Kong, by any person or organization.