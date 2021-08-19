Chinese, Turkish FMs talk about Afghan issues over phone

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, exchanged views on the Afghan situation in a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Wang said that the situation in Afghanistan has changed overnight, and what will happen next depends on the policy of the Taliban.

Taliban leaders have sent positive signals to the outside world, while a Taliban spokesperson has ensured the security of embassies in Afghanistan and expressed the willingness to establish sound relations with other countries, Wang noted, expressing his expectation that the commitments will be turned into concrete policies and actions.

The key now, he said, is to find a reconstruction path that is suited to the Afghan national conditions, in line with the trend of the times, and understood and supported by the Afghan people.

To do so, the Taliban in Afghanistan needs to make a clear break with all terrorist forces and take measures to crack down the international terrorist organizations designated by the United Nations Security Council, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement.

It will be difficult for the process of peace reconstruction in Afghanistan to go smoothly, Wang said, calling on the international community to jointly encourage and support all the parties and nations in Afghanistan to cooperate in solidarity during the process.

For his part, Cavusoglu said he fully agrees with Wang on the Afghan issue.

China's views and stance on the Afghan situation are objective and fair, which respect the choice of the Afghan people and also encourage the Taliban to act in a responsible manner, Cavusoglu said.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan is very important for regional countries, including China and Turkey, he noted.

The Turkish side is willing to maintain close coordination and cooperation with the Chinese side, and push the situation in Afghanistan to develop in a favorable direction as soon as possible, he said.