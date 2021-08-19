China launches new satellite group

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Tianhui II-02 satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi province, Aug 19, 2021. China successfully launched the Tianhui II-02 satellite group at 6:32 am on Thursday. (Photo/Xinhua)

China successfully launched the Tianhui II-02 satellite group at 6:32 a.m. on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province.

The satellite group was carried by a Long March-4B carrier rocket and then entered the planned orbit.

It was the 384th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.