Draft amendment highlights supportive measures for third-child policy

Chinese lawmakers will deliberate a draft amendment to China's Population and Family Planning Law, which highlights supportive measures for the country's third-child policy, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, China's top legislature, said the draft amendment aims to improve birth policies to promote long-term and balanced population development.

It will be submitted to the upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the NPC for deliberation.

The draft amendment also cancels relevant restrictive measures, including fines for couples who violate the family planning law to have more children than they are allowed.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council in late June adopted a decision allowing couples to have three children and putting forward supportive measures to encourage births.