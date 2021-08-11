China's Tibetan antelopes no longer endangered as population grows

The status of Tibetan antelopes in China has been downgraded from "endangered" to "near threatened" amid the country's active anti-poaching and biodiversity protection efforts, said the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The population of the species has grown from less than 70,000 during the 1980s-1990s to around 300,000 at present, the administration added.

The species, mostly found in Tibet Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is under first-class state protection in China. It plays a key role in maintaining the ecological balance on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.