Chinese mainland reports 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

2021-08-10 10:39:20Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Jiangsu Province, 37 in Henan, 15 in Hubei and six in Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 35 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, nine in Shanghai, eight in Guangdong, three each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one in Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Fujian on Monday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

